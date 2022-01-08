Emir of Katagum to Osinbajo: We're grateful to Buhari for infrastructure

Osinbajo distinguished leader, says Bauchi Governor

As education minister’s daughter marries in Azare, Osinbajo gets warm reception

President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendation for projects being implemented and completed in Katagum, Bauchi State as the Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Farouk passes the appreciation through the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Azare the headquarters of the Katagum Emirate today to grace the wedding of Education Minister Adamu Adamu’s daughter Fatima.

While welcoming the Vice President for attending the wedding and making a courtesy call at the Palace afterwards the Emire thanked the President for initiating and completing development projects in the emirate and in the State, including the university of medical sciences, among others.

Addressing Osinbajo, the Emir said “I wish to, on behalf of our people, express our gratitude to Mr President for all the projects that he was able to complete.”

He then listed some of the projects as including “the Kano Maiduguri Road that passes through Azare, the siting of the University of Medical Sciences and many other projects.” He also commended the President for appointing two ministers from the Katagum Emirate mentioning the Education Minister and the Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Mariam Katagum who he recalled was born “here in this palace.”

The Emir equally praised the Bauchi State government for “all the projects he has undertaken in this Emirate.”

In his own remarks at the Palace, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed also heaped praises the Vice President, especially his leadership qualities.

According to him, the people and government of Bauchi State, “are extremely grateful to you in particular. We know how you defied all the odds to come here from a foreign trip and this morning prepared to come here. This is the amount and the testimony of the respect you have for all of us, not just Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Thank you very much sir, you have distinguished yourself as a leader defying all the odds. I remember you came and attended my daughter’s wedding. That was very refined and it was very unique.”

The event was attended by prominent personalities, including the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Senate President Ahmad Lawan, state governors, and Federal ministers.

As the VP drove in and out of Azare in a Coaster bus he was greeted along the way, both at the mosque venue of the wedding and at the Palace of the Emir. Many carried posters in his praise and several waved to him, with him also returning many of such show of admiration.

