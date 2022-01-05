In a world that is becoming increasingly digital on the business as well as personal fronts, it isn’t easy to stay away from technology. Technology is everywhere—from the devices in our homes that operate on the highly convenient Internet of Things to our machines at work that connect to the cloud for maximum efficiency. And where there’s technology, there are cyber threats too.

Emir Ceric is a cybersecurity expert who believes that basic education on how to stay safe from cyber threats should be imparted to common users. And here, the CEO and Founder of Meveto Inc., a leading cybersecurity company, tells us why.

Security threats are everywhere

“It is naive to assume that cyber threats are something only large businesses should worry about,” warns Emir Ceric. “Cyber threats are everywhere. Think of it this way. What if a ransomware locks down your personal phone? That’s a cyber threat right there, and one that’s pretty common too!” It is indeed true that cyber threats do not just include large data thefts or virus attacks on big corporations. Every individual internet user can fall victim to cyber threats.

Awareness is the key to safety against cyber threats

“Being aware is half the battle won. When you are aware of the threats that can affect you, it’s easier to learn and adopt safety solutions,” says Emir. In a rapidly developing tech world that provides us with ready answers to all our needs and wants, it is crucial to remember that security threats are also part of the package. When you are aware of this reality, you will follow essential security protocols to keep these threats at bay.

The basic safety procedures are easy to learn

“No, you do not have to be an expert to learn how to stay safe from basic cybercrimes,” says Emir Ceric. “All you need to do is learn the basics, and you are well-protected.” Moreover, he advocates in favor of adopting the password-less movement since passwords are a problem responsible for more than 80% of yearly data breaches. No matter how strong or secure you may think your password is, Emir says that it’s always hackable. Going password-less is the way of the future, and that is where companies like Meveto come in to help users get accustomed to this new future as quickly as possible.

When it comes to cyber threats, it’s all about education

“Educate yourselves on the basics of cyber threats and relevant safety procedures, and you will be able to protect yourself, your family, and your business from cyber threats that have the potential to throw your entire life out of gear,” concludes Emir Ceric.