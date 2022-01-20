An Abuja based Public Relations practitioner, Emenalo Maryann Ifeoma is not smiling this new year, as she steps up efforts to up her ante in image making career as well as her other business pursuit.

The Imo State born pretty image marker who is making a fast wave in the image branding industry, in a chat with vanguard disclosed that she is poised to take new challenges to hone her career as she moves.

At the moment, Ifeoma has joined the celebrated leading Brand Marketing and Public Relation firm in Nigeria, AbujaPress Agency in the PR Assistant capacity.

She has reiterated commitment to unravel the potentials within her to set the pace with the right approach as well as unlocking new business opportunities.

Emenalo, a Political Science graduate of National Open University of Nigeria recently said she will explore her rich contacts and endless opportunities in the society achieve her dream of taking her Public Relations career and business to a greater heights despite the competitive nature of the environment.

The amiable PR practitioner who has also transversed round the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt and others Cities in search of the greener pasture said it is time to galvanize her experience as a former secretary, chef assistant, hotel manager and now an PR expert and entrepreneur to make a significant impact in the society.

Among the places she has worked are Dachi Decor, a paint production company in Owerri Imo State where she was the company’s secretary and PA to the MD, Xiaomi Company where she was the organisation’s representative in Port Harcourt Rivers State, a Chef assistant in a hospitality out in Victoria Island, Lagos State as well as a manager in Timeoak Hotel, Lekki, Lagos and others.

While speaking to the press during her engagement chat, she said ” I had to quit my hotel manager job and other contract affiliations to relocate to Abuja to seek a greener pasture, with the believe that as a political science graduate, more chances abound in Abuja as the seat of power. However, I don’t rule out going into politics but I have always had passion for media and entrepreneurship”

As an entrepreneur, her brand Annie Ventures where she is the Chief Executive Officer is into domestic and industrial cleaning, interior and exterior decoration, logistics services and general supplies both in Lagos and recently operational in Abuja.

On whether there are plans to further her education, she explained that it is a part of the agenda setting to hone her career for brighter future.