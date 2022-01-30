.

The suspended chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado has opened up on why he decamped from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

Rimingado said the opposition party is the viable option to address the political mess by the APC in the state hence his resolve to pitch tent with the PDP.

The embattled chairman made this known while speaking with newsmen in the state on Sunday.

He said although he was yet to decide whether to contest or not in the forthcoming election in 2023 there were calls on him to run and consultation is ongoing to that effect.

According to him, “I was formerly in APC. I started active partisan politics in 2004 than in APP, was appointed local government vice chairman in 2007 and later contested senator of North senatorial zone under APN which eventually we lost with the present senator who was then in ANPP.

“In 2015, when a merger was called, we formed APC and eventually when the election was held, the present governor appointed me to be the chairman of the anti-corruption commission. Since then I quit active partisan politics because of the nature of the job.

“So, when I was suspended, I now picked interest in participating actively in politics and that’s why I joined PDP.

“I understand that PDP is the viable option to the political mess we have found ourselves in Kano,” Rimingado said.

Recall that the embattled chairman was suspended following a recommendation by the state House of Assembly at the instance of a complaint from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state for breaching and violating the financial management law in place in the state.

