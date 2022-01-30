Concern Citizen Embassy Foundation, a non-government organization who in recent times has been identified assisting Sicklecell anemia patients and other less privileged people in the society with various empowerment programs are currently in Kigali,Rwanda to assist Sicklecell anemia patients on Thursday 27th January 2022 the Foundation organized free medical check-ups for widows and market women, including distribution of drugs,nosemasks and handsanitizer for Sicklecell anemia Patients

At a special concert and outreach program for Sicklecell Patients,widows, and the less privileged in Rwanda at the Multipurpose Hall C of the Ministry of Health Kigali,Rwanda,the representative of the Foundation, Saheed Hajara Oyiza, said the foundation Missionin Rwanda was to assist and help people that are surfering from Sicklecell anemia disease, especially widows and the less privilege.

She said: “Today we are here to assist the Children that are surfering from sicklecell anemia disease also decided to help widows, who are in need. I want to encourage the patients and their parents or guadians that there is hope for them. also Widows should not give up irrespective of what they go through”.

Hajara also said “It may be a big deal for them to go to the hospital for treatments, hence the reason we decided to bring along the medical doctors and nurses who will help to diagnose them and give medications as required. As for critical cases, a referral letter would be given to such patients to the nearest government health facilities where they would be treated,” She added.

The representative of Director General Health from the Ministry of Health Rwanda Mr Bayingana Ronard appreciate the effort of the Foundation and advise that the Foundation should have a permanent base in Rwanda he promise the Government assistant and support in the Foundation programs in Rwanda.