…call for increase funding of technology in tertiary education

…task NADDC to design workable plan, produce electric cars in commercial quantities

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives has hailed University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University for deploying skills and innovation to invent electric cars

It will be recalled that UNN recently unveiled its first five–

seater electric car, christened Lion Ozumba 551 just as an undergraduate of the Faculty of Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Segun

Oyeyiola converted a Volkswagen Beetle into the wind and solar–powered car in 2014.

To this end, the House while considering a motion titled “Need to Increase Funding for Innovation and Technology in Tertiary Education in Nigeria”, presented by Hon. Babajimi Benson representing Ikorodu federal constituency of Lagos State called on the federal government to adequately fund Institutions involved in research in the production of electric and solar cars.

Presenting the motion earlier, Benson said that funding the tertiary institutions for research will advance the technological innovation of the country.

“The Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) recently unveiled its first five– seater electric car, Christened Lion Ozumba 551

“The car, which is said to be part of the drive to accord innovation and technology attention in the institution was made with 80 per cent locally–sourced materials and can cover a 30–kilometer distance hen fully charged.

“In 2014, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Segun Oyeyiola converted a Volkswagen Beetle into the wind and solar–powered car.

“Given the wanton environmental pollution and renewed campaign for a greener source of energy and transportation, any vehicle that is environmentally friendly and doesn’t emit toxic gasses should be encouraged.

“Tertiary institutions are essential for the discovery, proper dissemination and application of knowledge and countries that prioritize research are usually more equipped to deal with new challenges and technological advances.

“The tenacity of tertiary institutions in Nigeria and high flying students who have, against all odds, continued to push the limits to ensure Nigeria competes favourably with other developed economies.

“Research is essential to economic and sustainable development and if tertiary institutions in the country are adequately funded, it could result in an industrial revolution for the country”, Benson said.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to design a workable plan on how to produce electric cars in commercial quantities in Nigeria, using homegrown human

capital.

It mandated its committees on tertiary education and services, land transport, environment and science and technology to engage stakeholders to design a 10–year action plan to improve the research capabilities of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions with the intent to improve the automobile industry.