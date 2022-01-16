Says Governors not afraid of direct primaries

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, Sunday, said the 36 State Governors are not afraid of direct primaries as being alleged by some Nigerians.

Sule stated this during a panel discussion at a town hall meeting being organized by Yiaga Africa on the passage of the Electoral Bill.

He also pointed that the governors are not afraid of direct primaries as being alleged.

Also, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, said the Electoral Bill if passed into law will add value to the electoral process.

However, Jega accused governors of manipulating indirect primaries as they have been doing and might do same with direct primaries.

He also called on NASS to give INEC the law to operate 2023 elections.

According to him, INEC made 31 recommendations to the amend the 2010 Electoral Act to conduct credible elections, but NASS only approved 25 of the recommendations.

He maintained that governors will still manipulate the electoral process even if direct primaries are conducted.

Vanguard News Nigeria