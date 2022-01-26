By Jimitota Onoyume

Elders of Ugboegungun community, Excravos in Warri south west local government area have hinted of a likely breakdown of law and order in the community should the tenures of the current Executive of the community’s management committee led by Bawo Oteri and the Samuel Mene led youth body which expire at the end of this month are extended through any back door arrangement.

Separate letters with the same content addressed to Anglo Dutch oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development company, SPDC, the palace of the Olu of Warri and signed by Secretary of the Council of Elders of the community, Mr Emmanuel Mademedon, Chief G.K Omatsone , Samson Edemadudun , Alfred Ayemedejor , Kent Omatsone and five others said the oil giant and other companies operating in the area should stop relating with the current community executives and the youth body at the end of the expiration of their tenures on January 31st this year.

The elders council in their letter said the community had since stopped extension of executives of the community and the youth body for sake of peace in the area.

“The officials were given four years term which expires on 31st January, 2022. And stop dealing with them as executives of the community from that date”

“We have since stopped extension of office in our community as it has led to various inter community crisis