By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Jamoh Support Group (JSG) 2023 has said that Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State has shown commitment and transparency in transforming Kaduna state under the Kaduna Urban Renewal Project.

Mohammed Salihu ,Director General of Jamoh Support Groups (JSG), in a statement,stated that the Governor of Kaduna State has kept to his words of transforming Kaduna state into a modern city that can stand the tests of time, and such a feat needed continuity.

“That is the new face lift the Governor is giving to the state, the JSG is very much aware of institutional transformation of the Government to enable effective service delivery to the good people of the state, Kaduna State rehabilitation and rebuilding our schools have effectively increases the number of enrollment of pupil and students in our school this have also help in raising confidence of parents and believing in our public Educational system.”

“The Governor has displayed leadership with style, courage, humility and fearlessness, Kaduna State has never have it this good in any governance since 1999 to date.”

“In order to sustain the growth of this state this development in our dear state ,it is very important that Kaduna considers for it self a good patriot, a servant, a man of foresight and a believer of transformation for the state and Dr. Bashir Yusuf jamoh is the right person for this continuity and transformatio.”

” It will be a continuity and consolidation focused on sustainable development and infrastructural development.Dr Jamoh has all it takes because he remains a visionary leader who shares the same attributes of development, integrity, courage, resilience, and intellectual know-how as Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Bashir Will take Kaduna to greater heights and unite the people,”the group said.