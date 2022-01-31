Kayode Fayemi

By Vicahi Young

Pensioners in Ekiti have resorted to seeking spiritual intervention over their N2 billion unpaid gratuities by the state government among other challenges.

The pensioners attended an interdenominational prayer session at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Oke-Bareke in Ado-Ekiti.

Some of the pensioners who were moved to tears, prayed God to touch the heart of the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to pay the arrears of their gratuities and pensions.

The pensioners also prayed for the growth of the economy and peace in Nigeria, particularly during the forthcoming elections.

Speaking after the prayers, the NUP Chairman, Ekiti State chapter, Mr. Joel Akinola, lamented that many pensioners in Ekiti died without getting their benefits while some were battling with various illnesses due to lack of funds to treat themselves.

According to him: “Ekiti Government owes gratuities to the tune of N2 billion and outstanding pensions accumulating to millions of naira. We hope that the governor would pay a substantial amount of the debt before leaving office. Each time there is transition of power; it is often difficult to agitate or confront the new governor because they will be quick to tell you that they are not the ones owing us. We have laboured and served our nation and state meritoriously for 35 years, we deserve better than what we have been getting.”

He appealed to the state government to endeavour to pay them to enable the few still alive make use of the money to take good care of themselves.

Earlier in an exhortation, the Chief Imam of Ansarudeen Central Mosque, Ado Ekiti, Imam Abdullahi AbdulMutallib, urged the pensioners to build more faith in God, saying: “He will touch the hearts of those in government to attend to their needs.”

Also, Pastor Isaac Ojo urged the pensioners not to be discouraged by their present situation, saying that “God is able to intervene.”

Vanguard News Nigeria