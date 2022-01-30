Says ‘compromised’ result won’t stand

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The last may not have been heard of last Wednesday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Ekiti State, as the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation rejected the outcome of the process, citing disenfranchisement and electoral malfeasance.

The Governor Emmanuel Udom-led primary election committee had declared Hon. Bisi Kolawole, a protege of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, as the winner of the election.

A statement by the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, expressed anger at the process, alleging that the delegates register was mutilated and many delegates’ names were missing from the register, while 32 automatic delegates who were accredited were not given tag and were not allowed to vote.

“Governor Udom allegedly threatened to arrest and lock all of these delegates if any of them should come into the hall”, the statement said.

The organisation also alleged that Udom deliberately allowed Fayose, who heads a faction of Ekiti State PDP, to sit in the hall even after he had voted against the rules earlier pronounced by the Udom committee.

The organisation alleged that the Akwa Ibom governor allowed aides of Fayose to sit in the hall purposely to intimidate delegates.

Therefore, the organization concluded that the the primary was not free and fair.

The organisation alleged that Fayose was the chairman of Udom election committee in Akwa Ibom and that the Wednesday primary election was a payback for the former Ekiti governor.

It said the exercise could not be adjudged free and fair, adding that it was in the process of reviewing the activities of the national leadership of the PDP towards managing the party to a success in the June 18 governorship election.