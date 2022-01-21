By Idowu Bankole

A few days to the primary election to elect the flag bearer of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, Vanguard Newspaper can now reveal details of the agreement signed by the two warring groups in the party in the State, the former Governor Ayodele Fayose led Osoko Political Assembly (OPA) and Senator Biodun Olujimi led Repositioning Group.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had in its meeting of Wednesday, January 12, 2022, adopted the report of the 7-man Committee ahead of the June 18, 2022, Ekiti governorship election.

In a statement by the National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umaru M. Bature, the NWC also commended members of the 7-man Committee for their dedicated efforts in the very important assignment.

Though details of the report adopted by the PDP NWC was not made public, our reporter gathered yesterday, that it contained sharing of positions between the two groups, affirmation of the Excos produced by the 2020 Ward, Local Government and State Congresses in the State as well as directive that all court cases relating to the congresses be withdrawn.

Following the directive of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other leaders of the party, a seven-man committee, comprising of Fayose and two persons from his group, as well as Olujimi and two persons from her group, met in Lagos Monday, December 27, 2021. Former Governor Segun Oni, who was the seventh person in the meeting was said to have attended as an observer.

PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Hon Deji Ogunsakin and former House of Reps member, Hon Segun Adekola represented the Fayose group in the meeting while former Senator, Duro Faseyi and Otunba Yinka Akerele represented the Olujimi group.

The December 27, 2021 meeting was the aftermath of the stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on December 20 and 21, 2021, in which it was established that there were only two groups in the PDP in Ekiti State.

Apart from the two groups resolving in the presence of Oni that they will neither support nor be part of his gubernatorial aspiration, they “agreed to work together with the aim of winning 2022 governorship elections.”

Fayose, Olujimi and four other members of the committee signed the report while Oni was said to have refused to sign because of the clause that his governorship aspiration will not be supported.

A top party source disclosed to our reporter that the two groups agreed that the group that produces the governorship candidate will pick the deputy governorship candidate from the other group while provision was also made for sharing of other positions.

On outstanding congresses, the source said it was resolved that Senator Olujimi should produce the party officials in her Local Government of Ekiti East while three gladiators were identified in Gbonyin Local Government for the sharing of positions.

The party chieftain who expressed disappointment with the turn of events despite the resolution signed; asked; “Who is playing games after signing such far-reaching agreement and it was adopted by the NWC of the Party? Fayose or Olujimi?

“Who is not telling their supporters the truth? Who is the blackleg? It’s time for the party to take a position on this matter. Has the case been withdrawn? No.

“It is obvious that someone is not playing by the rules and the agreement adopted by the party and it is pertinent at this time that the party should put its feet down and enforce discipline.”

