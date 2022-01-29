… alleges disenfranchisement of delegates

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The last may not have been heard of the last Wednesday’s Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial primary election, as the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, rejected the outcome of the process, citing disenfranchisement and electoral malfeasance

The Governor Emmanuel Udom led Governorship primary committee had declared Hon. Bisi Kolawole, a protege of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, as the winner of the keenly contested governorship election.

A statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by the Director-General of the Campaign Organisation, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, expressed disenchanted at the process, alleging that the delegates register was mutilated and many delegates’ names were missing from the register, while 32 automatic delegates who were accredited were not given tags and were not allowed to vote.

According to the statement, “Governor Udom allegedly threatened to arrest and lock all of these delegates if any of them should come into the hall”.

The organisation also alleged that the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Committee, Governor Emmanuel Udom deliberately allowed former governor Ayo Fayose who heads a faction of Ekiti State PDP to sit in the hall even after he has voted against the rules earlier pronounced by Governor Udom.

The organisation alleged that Governor Udom allowed aides of Mr Fayose to sit in the hall purposely to intimidate the delegates.

Therefore, the organization concluded that the primary was not free and fair.

The organisation alleged that Ayo Fayose was the chairman of Gov Udom Emmanuel election committee in Akwa Ibom and that the Wednesday, January 26, 2022, PDP primary election was payback for Ayo Fayose.

It said that the Wednesday exercise cannot be adjudged free and fair, adding that it was in the process of reviewing the activities of the national leadership of PDP towards managing the party to success in the June 18 Governorship Election.