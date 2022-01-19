EKITI GOV: US-based public health practitioner woos Gani Adams for Oyebanji

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

United States-based public health practitioner and business mogul, Prince Adeolu Tinubu has urged Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland to support and canvass for Abiodun Oyebanji as the next Governor of Ekiti State among all Yoruba sons and daughters in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Making the plea in Lagos during a visit to the leader of O’dua People’s Congress (OPC) on Thursday, Otunba Tinubu said that ‘Biodun Oyebanji (BAO) is an incredible Yoruba son who has remained committed to the values and virtues of Yoruba people and further described him as “an advocate of youth empowerment par excellence.”

According to Tinubu, “Beyond his track records in politics, lecturing career and private life, Oyebanji is a man who believes in the sanctity of Yoruba tradition and its sophisticated importance in community policing, which Oba Adams is a major proponent.”

“To effectively combat security challenges and other patterns of insurgency in Ekiti or around its metropolis, I strongly believe in a Governor with BAO’s mindset. In fact, a Governor with BAO’s philosophy is needed to combine police actions with community efforts through genuine collaboration with the OPC and other community watch guards, in such a way that highway robbery, kidnapping or abduction will become a thing of the past in Ekiti State,” Tinubu said.

Reacting to this, Otunba Gani Adams lauded the Emure Ekiti-born Prince Adeolu Tinubu for his patriotic efforts towards the fight against insurgency in the country, particularly in Ekiti State through the Biodun Oyebanji’s Community Policing Model. He also acknowledged Tinubu’s undying passion for the promotion and sustenance of Yoruba culture and traditions not just in Nigeria but in the United States of America.

He, however, noted that even when the leadership of OPC had resolved not to be directly involved in any political activities in the country, he assured Prince Tinubu of the solidarity and support of members in Ekiti State.

