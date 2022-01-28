The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, General Secretary, South-West Zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has congratulated Bisi Kolawole, who emerged the party’s flag bearer in the coming governorship election in Ekiti State.

Chief Owokoniran said Kolawole’s emergence was symbolic of the efforts to put the party on the right footing, based on unity.

He said Kolawole’s emergence and the entire primaries demonstrated the new PDP spirit.

The Chairman of the Ekiti PDP gubernational primary election and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who announced the results, said Kolawole polled 671 to defeat Oni and other aspirants. Read it HERE.

Reacting in a statement by his Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, the PDP scribe said Kolawole’s victor was for the elders, stakeholder and others genuinely working for the party.

“Kolawole’s emergence is victory for all the elders and stakeholders that have put in everything to forge a united front and build team spirit.

“This is the only way to defeat the anti-people governance that has persisted in the state since 2018.

“PDP now has a worthy candidate for a worthy cause,” Owokoniran said.

He also paid homage to the Governor Udom Emmanuel(of Akwa Ibom State) led Ekiti PDP Gubernational Primary Election Committee.

He said: “The transparency and credibility with which the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led Committee dispatched its duties is worth commending.

“This is encouraging and signposts the benefits of internal democracy that PDP is known for.”

In the statement, Owokoniran spoke on the coming election: “The primaries have come and gone. It’s a step towards the goal.

“However, this is the time for all to display our unity and forge a common front for the sake of the good people of Ekiti State.

“If we wish to really touch the people, we must do everything democratically possible to send All Progressives Congress, APC, away from the state.

“It is a good opportunity to tell Nigerians we really wish to bring them out of the years of sorrow forced on them by a false change that’s turned out to be a mirage,” Mabel Oboh’s statement quoted Owokoniran as stating.

