The Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization has cautioned People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Ekiti State against the campaign of calumny against the leadership of the party over the last Saturday Ward Adhoc Delegates Congress.

The Campaign Organization said in a statement on Monday, by the Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, that rather than going about spreading falsehood and engaging in a conspiracy against the leading aspirant, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, the aspirants should use the appeal committee to ventilate their grievances.

The statement read “We wish to draw the attention of the National Chairman of our party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to the falsehood being propagated by some aspirants in Ekiti State, who are obviously expressing the usual frustration of impending losers.

“We naturally should not have joined issues with them, because we were not responsible for their decision to stay in Ado Ekiti instead of going to their various wards for the congress, but it has become important that we put the records straight.

“We are sure that the national leadership of our party is conscious of the fact that there is no time there will not be winners and losers in elections and as expected, the losers will always make the loudest noise.

“As expected, they have engaged in falsehood and conspiracy because Otunba Bisi Kolawole is the strongest and most acceptable among the aspirants.

“For instance, we are aware that they are protesting in Ado Ekiti, today, against our party and its leadership.

“It is even more ridiculous and worrisome that they had to release to the public, telephone numbers of some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), including that of the National Chairman, directing their supporters to be harassing them with calls and SMS.

“To us, it is really not enough to be making noise when most of them chose to sit in Ado Ekiti last Saturday when they ought to have been in their various wards.

“Most importantly, the party has provided an avenue for complaints over congresses to be made.

“Therefore, rather than going about maligning the party and its leadership, those who are aggrieved should approach the Appeal Committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of addressing their complaints.”

