By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has advised party leaders in Ekiti State to demonstrate sufficient commitment towards reclaiming power in the state.

He gave the charge in his remarks at the party leaders meeting with PDP Ekiti State stakeholders, on Monday in Abuja, convened to reconcile feuding parties ahead of the governorship primaries slated for Wednesday.

The former Senate President, Ayu, noted that the agitations in Ekiti were not a negative thing, but an indication that “ PDP is strong” and its members were passionate about the party.

Hr said: “I appeal to all of you from Ekiti not to lose track of that key goal. Any other thing is a distraction. You must keep in focus the goal we have.

“The first is to win Ekiti and if possible to win every state and then ultimately to win the Presidential election.

ALSO READ: APC National Convention: I didn’t step down for Almakura, says Moniedafe

“That is central to rescuing this country and rebuilding it. This is the central message of this effort.

“We are very happy with all our members from Ekiti. We only hope that at the end of this exercise, we will work together as one happy united family, so that we go into that election united.

“The fight is not between us, it is simply a family discussion going on. The real fight is ahead of us, and at the end of the election in June, we want to congratulate the PDP for having won Ekiti.

“We should be able to say we now have a PDP government in Ekiti. That is one singular desire that we have. We don’t have any other desire.

“It does not matter whether one group or the other has won. Even if you emerged as a candidate and we do not win the election, it does not have any meaning for the party. But if you emerged as a candidate, and we win the election, all of us have won.”

The party leaders in the meeting with Ayu were Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and other PDP National Working Committee, NWC members.

The Ekiti state leaders in attendance were former governors Ayo Fayose and Segun Oni, former Deputy Governor, Prof. Olushola Eleka, Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, other governorship aspirants of the party among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria