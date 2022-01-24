Honourable Femi Bamisile

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Femi Bamisile, has warned that the party faces imminent collapse, if it did not party pick its candidate from Ekiti South Senatorial District for the June 18 poll.

Bamisile, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ekiti South 2, stated that the people of the South can no longer tolerate the conspiracy being deliberately devised against them by systematically ostracising them from political equation and deprived of producing the governor, since 1999.

He commended the National leadership of the party for adopting direct primary to elect the candidate in the January 27 primary, saying this will remove the financial burden being placed on aspirants and tame manipulations of primaries.

The Chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, while interacting with journalists on the January 27 APC primary.

“I don’t disagree with Governor Kayode Fayemi for anointing one of the aspirants but the process for the emergence of such a person must be credible and transparent. Let me restate here that if Governor Fayemi had come to the South to pick a Councillor as his candidate, I will not be contesting this election.

“It is not dignifying for the governor, who campaigned and promised Ekiti South governorship ticket in 2018, after his four-year tenure, to change the goal post in the middle of the game.

“But I know that the conspiracy against South will fail this time.”I am optimistic that one of the three aspirants from the South will win the APC primary, but, peradventure, anyone who is not from the South emerges, that will be bye-bye to APC in Ekiti. I have visited everywhere and I know what the people of Ekiti are saying. They are ready for a Southern candidate in APC.”

