— 98 inducted as registered nurses

Dayo Johnson Akure

The management of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state has offered eight nurses who graduated from the institution tuition-free Masters and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programmes.

Beneficiaries graduated from the Nursing Department of Achievers University, Owo in the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University, Dr Bode Ayorinde said this in Owo, during the induction of 98 new sets of Nursing graduates for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Dr Ayorinde promised that the management of the institution would continue to encourage hard work.

He advised the 98 new nursing students inducted as registered nurses to be good ambassadors of the institution wherever they find themselves.

While describing the nursing Programme at the university as a force to reckon with in Nigeria, he appreciated the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) for supporting the institution at all times

He also appreciated the federal medical centre, Owo and other hospitals for training the students of the institution who are on medical lines.

Ayorinde added that the University’s next star Programme would be Medicine.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Aje, appreciated the parents of the inductees for trusting the University with the future of their wards.

Prof. Aje said that the free tuition Programme of the university has been extended to accommodate two programmes, Human Anatomy and Human Physiology.

He added that the tuition fees of five engineering programmes in the institution have also been reduced by 50percent. The programmes are Mechatronics engineering, Telecommunications engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Biomedical engineering.

In her address, the Head of the Department of Nursing, Dr (Mrs) Oluwaseun Abiodun said the inductees have been well taught and that they are qualified nurses having satisfied the necessary requirements in the department.

In his address, the Registrar of NMCN, Alhaji Farouk Umar Abubakar represented by Dr Yahya Sunni, warned the inductees not to forget the ethics of the profession.

“Nursing is a profession that is tremendously demanding, embellished in compassion and helpfulness; meaning that Nurses are required to be compassionate, kind an attentive in dealing with patients.

“The Bachelor of Nursing Science degree programme as you are aware is a high standard educational programme designed to produce Nurses who are adequately equipped with the requisite knowledge, clinical skills and professional intelligence to render safe and efficient health care to the populace.

The BNSc degree programme is both academic and professional in nature, designed to improve the quality of nursing services in Nigeria by empowering Nurses to make sound Nursing diagnoses, design appropriate Nursing care plans implement and evaluate Nursing care holistically and comprehensively

“As graduate Nurses, you must be able to perform Nursing skills in a variety of health care settings, therapeutically assisting individuals, families and communities with diverse backgrounds (religion, culture, belief, social status. etc.) and resolve their health issues.

The Guest lecturer at the induction ceremony, Dr (Mrs) Bukola Cecilia Bello who spoke on the challenges Nurses faced especially during the Coronavirus era urged them to continue to work hard and be ready for the challenges ahead in view of the lessons learnt from the pandemic.