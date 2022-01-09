…Declare support for his political aspirations

Political leaders, stakeholders and six (6) traditional rulers from Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday, led the people of the community to the Government House Enugu to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the massive road projects his administration has executed in their area.

The Eha-Alumona people also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the creation of two additional autonomous communities for them, Eha-Etiti and Ebor-Umabor Eha-Alumona, as well as the appointment of many of their sons and daughters into government positions.

They said that Eha-Alumona is one of the major beneficiaries of Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s rural development policy, stressing that no past administration did what Gov. Ugwuanyi has done in their land in terms of infrastructural development and empowerment of their people.

The people of Eha-Alumona therefore declared their unalloyed support for Gov. Ugwuanyi and his political aspirations in 2023.

Speaking, the six traditional rulers at the event, namely, Igwe Kelvin O. Mama, Igwe Simon Ugwu, Igwe Daniel Ugwuanyi, Igwe (Dr) Eze Donatus Edeji, Igwe Cletus Okwor and Igwe Julius Ugwuanyi (Okomanyi), appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the two autonomous communities his administration created as well as earthwork on the 16km erosion ravaged Eha-Ulo/Eha-Etiti/Eha-Ndiagu-Mbu road and 24km Premier Junction-Umabor-Mbu road, covering 40km, among other projects.

While Igwe Eze told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “no governor has done what you did in the land of Eha Alumona”, Igwe Ugwuanyi (Okomanyi) who disclosed that he developed interest in politics because of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership qualities and will lose interest in politics the day the governor leaves politics said: “We are solidly behind you; we pray for you and where you stand is where we stand in 2023”.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and member representing Nsukka East Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, informed Gov. Ugwuanyi that they came to wish him a Happy New Year and thank him for the two autonomous communities, numerous appointments of their sons and daughters, the road projects, and also to declare that “Eha-Alumona people are solidly behind you in any of your political aspirations in 2023”.

Corroborating with the speakers, former member of Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Charles Ugwu; the State Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze; the Chairman of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo; member, Local Government Service Commission, Barr. Rodrick Ugwu, and an industrialist, Chief William Agbo, all thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi, saying that they are proud of him and solidly behind him.

According to Agbo, the industrialist, “We thank you and we are proud of you. You are good leader; you are a God fearing governor and that is why Enugu State is in the Hands of God.

“We cannot thank you enough for the special love and care for the people of Eha-Alumona, the appointments given to our people. Thank you for the Enugu flyover bridge, the roads, the Nsukka Stadium, the hospitals, among others.

“We are here just like our brother said, to say a Happy New Year to you and to assure you that Eha-Aluoma is solidly behind you because if you are able to do all these things for us as a governor, how is it going to be if you get to a higher position?

“Our prayer for you is that all your political aspirations will be actualized in Jesus Name. Amen”.

On his part, Prince Odo, the Chairman of ESIRS, said: “Just as I am in the finance sector, I know that there is no money to commit the level of resources that your administration committed to those two roads. We thank you. We are saying that wherever you are going to we are solidly behind you”.