Mrs. Pally Eghove



The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Works Mrs. Pally Eghove has commenced a campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Delta State.

The governor’s aide who started the campaign at Asaba has visited 10 local governments in the state.

READ ALSO:Police inspector, two bandits die during gun duel in Ogun

The local governments visited so far include, Anoicha south, isoko south, Isoko north, Patani, and bomadi Local governments.

Others are, Uvwie, Ika south, Oshimili south, Ukwuani, Sapele, and ughelli south local governments.

The campaign which was flagged off by the governor representative at Asaba recently witnessed a large gathering.

At the flagged off, the Director-General of the State Orientation Bureau, Mr. Eugene Uzum esq commended Mrs. Eghove for the value reorientation toward building a stronger Delta State.

Mrs. Eghove during her campaign in the various local governments in the state noted that drug abuse, terrorism, and crime are the major factors affecting developments.

‘’ As of today, we are faced with the issues of ill-gotten wealth which are the result of drug abuse, internet fraud, and other crimes.

In politics, There are incidences of election results being overturned in favor of the highest bidder on the one hand while elected officials are not able to perform maximally because of the arm-twisting of sponsors or godfatherism.

We need to combat the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking because it is not only insidiously destroying our youths and future leaders but is threatening instability that undermines development, peace, and human rights.

Consequently, our beloved Governor, who is concerned with the health and wellbeing of Deltans, decided to chest out and tackle this menace frontally and holistically by championing this campaign for a stronger and more secured Delta State’’ Eghove said, as she thanked the governor for backing the campaign.

In the 10 local governments visited, Eghove inaugurated drug abuse ambassadors drawn from all wards across the state.