The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Works, Mrs Pally Eghove, has been commended for taking the campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to the grassroots in Delta State.

Speaking during the flag-off in Asaba, Director-General of the state Orientation Bureau, Mr Eugene Uzum, commended Eghove for the value reorientation toward building a stronger Delta State.

Eghove, who has taken the campaign to 10 local government areas in the state, noted that drug abuse, terrorism and other crimes are the major factors affecting development.

She said: “As of today, we are faced with the issues of ill-gotten wealth, which are the result of drug abuse, internet fraud and other crimes.

“We need to combat the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking because it is not only insidiously destroying our youths and future leaders but is threatening instability that undermines development, peace, and human rights.

“Consequently, our beloved governor, who is concerned with the health and well-being of Deltans, decided to chest out and tackle this menace frontally and holistically by championing this campaign for a stronger and more secured Delta State.” She thanked the governor for backing the campaign.

In the 10 local governments visited, Eghove inaugurated drug abuse ambassadors drawn from all wards across the state.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA