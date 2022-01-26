Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology, NAIT, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, for cooperation in specialized training, especially in cybercrime and digital forensics.

Speaking at the ceremony which took place at the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed delight that the MoU is centered on areas of the Commission’s core competence.

“I am quite elated to observe in the MOU, that the areas of your interest are actually the areas we thrive in, issues of cybercrime, issues of forensic accounting, issues of digital forensics; we are willing to collaborate with you and, God willing, our country will be better for it,” he said.

Bawa urged the Commandant of NAIT and Nigerians to report cases of economic and financial crimes, assuring that the Commission will do its best in ridding the country of economic and financial crimes.

The Commandant of NAIT, Air Vice Marshal M. A Yakubu, in his remarks, appreciated the EFCC for the privilege of signing the MoU, adding that the arrangement will be beneficial to the institute.

“I am delighted because this area of partnership we are going into is going to help us significantly. We have a huge infrastructure and equipment deficit and the only way to meet this deficit is to collaborate with institutions that have the capacity and the competencies and EFCC being of these key organizations, we felt it will be in our interest to collaborate.

“Beyond equipment, you have highly qualified manpower, we hope to leverage on that as well, to have reputable people who are working here to be visiting lecturers in our institution. We also hope to have our students come to make use of your facilities here as part of their training programme, this will help us bridge the gap of not having those facilities in our institution,” he said.

