By Onozure Dania – Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a suspected internet fraudster, one Michael Jackson, over alleged fraud in Lagos.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, following a tip-off and intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer-related fraud.

According to EFCC, Jackson who poses as Ella, a transgender woman, allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira.

The suspect, who also claimed to be a Disc Jockey, DJ, had in his possession fetish items, which he claimed was “for grace and success.”

The commission said that after the suspect’s arrest, one Toyota 4-runner, one Honda Accord, two laptop computers, a MacBook and a mobile device were recovered from him.

EFCC said that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria