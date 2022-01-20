By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State government said it has commenced the process of recruiting teaching fellows into the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (EdoSTAR) Teaching Fellows Programme, for schools across the state’s 18 local government areas.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr John Oviawe, called for suitably qualified individuals in the following subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Agricultural Science, Literature in English, Economics, C.R.S, History, Government, Civic Education, and Edo Language.

She noted that the criteria for the application include “Bachelor’s degree in Education on any of the above subject areas and that preference will be given to candidates who apply and are willing to stay and teach in their communities of origin

“Living and teaching in rural, remote, and riverine areas is an added advantage in this scheme.”

The commissioner said application was free and selection of EdoSTAR Fellows would be strictly on merit.

Applicants were warned not to pay money to anybody, as the deadline for submission by applicants was January 30, 2022.

According to her, “Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration launched the EdoStar Teaching Fellows Programme to ensure quality teaching and learning in public schools in the state. This is a 3-year intensive training and field experience employment programme for teachers and aspiring teachers who will be transited into the Edo State Public Service upon satisfactory job performance. The EdoSTAR Teaching Fellows Programme comes with a salary and performance-based incentives.

“The EdoSTAR Teaching Fellows Programme is open to two types of candidates: those with and without teaching credentials. Those who have not received their teaching qualifications will be required to attain their PGDE or PDE through the Edo State College of Education (Igueben Campus) during the first two years.”

