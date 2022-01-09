By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – EDO state government on Saturday said contrary to insinuations, t was not relocating the over 100 years old hospital but reorganizing it for better service to the people.

The government also debunked fears that healthcare may become inaccessible to the poor adding that it would explore all existing health policies and programmes that “take care of the poorest of the poor.”

Speaking to journalists of the demolition of parts of the central hospital which it was gathered may be turned into a park, Commissioner for Health, Professor (Mrs) Obehi Akoria said the Stella Obasanjo hospital which was closed to its normal hospital activities to strictly COVID-19 treatments was being rebuilt to be restored to its original activities.



What we are doing is this, Edo State has Edo Health Insurance Commission, Edo State has Edo Health Insurance Scheme with various packages suited to the needs of various people in our heterogeneous population. We have stationed about ten teams right there between Stella Obasanjo and Central Hospital and as patients come, they are accessing the team because there is something called the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund which is supposed to care of the healthcare needs of the poorest of the poor via insurance and our people are already paying for insurance, the federal government has provided some funding, the state government has its own counterpart funding and there are many mechanisms that are on ground that will take care of the health needs of different strata of the population and for the very poorest of the poor Basic Healthcare Provision Fund ensures that they get minimum package of healthcare without having to pay anything.



On the relocation of the hospital, She said the hospital is being moved to the Edo Specialist Hospital “In recent time, anybody who has been to the Central Hospital will see the state of the structure and infrastructure and service provision so the decision to upgrade healthcare for the citizens meant that there has to be a lateral phased movement of services from Central Hospital to Edo Specialist Hospital.

That is where we are right now and we have been managing that to ensure that disruption of services is minimised and that we are available to respond to the obvious challenges that will arise as quickly as possible.”