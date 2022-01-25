By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE people of Ekiugbo Community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State have cried out to the Inspector General Police, Alkali Usman Baba over alleged attempt by the Legal Section of the Force CIID (Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department) to burgle investigation and set free one Justin Omoruyi who has been accused of complicity in the murder of their son, Ikpomwonsa Omoruyi.

The community noted that after a painstaking investigation by the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team which linked the murder suspect to the death of Ikpomwonsa, they were shocked that the legal section in the force CIID had suddenly resort to measures unknown to the law to pervert justice.

In a letter through their solicitor, Douglas Ogbankwa Esq, the people appealed to the IGP to order the legal sections of the AIG Zone 5 with Headquarters Benin City or the Edo State Police Command take over the case file.



He said “That our client just discovered from the grape vine an attempt by the Legal Section of the Force CIID to pervert justice by using technicalities unknown to Nigerian Law to exculpate the main suspect from murder on a doubtful alibi.

“It is the brief of our client that the duty of the Police is to investigate an alibi and charge the murder suspect to court and not for the legal section to give an opinion discharging a suspect identified positively by witnesses at the scene of crime as the legal section is not part of the office of the Director of Public Prosecution or a Court of Law which can discharge a main suspect of murder with the avalanche of evidence against him which includes a gun recovered from him, which the Legal Section removed from the evidence under the ploy that they were taking the gun for analysis.

“An autopsy conducted by the Police Doctor also established the deceased was killed with a gun. It is also very curious based on the facts gathered from our clients that the legal section of the Force CIID seeks to manufacture a charge when there is none to charge our client for whatever offence not supported by the proof of evidence.

Recall that the late Ikpomnwosa Omoruyi (deceased ) and others were on their way from Ekiugbo Community, in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State on the 12th of October,2021 when he was killed.