By Boluwaji Obahopo

An APC stalwart in Edo State, Mr. Charles Aloaye Dagana has lend his voice on the need for youth inclusion in politics and governance of Nigeria.

Mr. Dagana who is a chairmanship hopeful for Etsako East council area of Edo state expressed the need for youths to take over the mantle of leadership after years of playing the second fiddle.

Dagana stated this when he led members of the Charles Aloaye Dagana Foundation, to some schools in Etsako East council area where he distributed over four thousand note books.

Speaking at one of the school, Eveva Primary school in Okpella community of Etsako East, Dagana urged the pupils to stay away from bad behaviour that might hinder them from achieving greatness “We the youth are the leaders of today and tomorrow.

We must learn to inculcate in ourselves self discipline, and the will to want to do better in life. Opportunity don’t wait for no man. We must go out there and get it.

On leadership roll, he said the political climate and economic situation surrounding the country at present necessitated the need for a younger generation to mount the leadership position.

“It will be important that the younger generation began to determine their future by deploying their expertise to proffer solutions to challenges.”

He noted that his voyage into the political arena in the coming council poll is to inspire youths who kept away from politics and leadership positions.

“If given the ticket, my first agenda will be to transform Etsako council in all ramifications such that will impact on all residents and improve their social and economic status.