The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has scheduled its town hall meeting for the North-West geo-political zone for tomorrow in Kano.

The NGE, last year, announced its plans to hold town hall meetings across the six geo-political zones, starting from the South-West zone in November last year in Lagos.

With a theme: ‘’Agenda Setting for Sustainable Democratic Culture,” the main objective of the meeting, which is being supported by the United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria, is to assess the media performance in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy – citizens’ verdict and outlining media agenda for the future.

In a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, the body said the meeting would provide a platform for the media’s stakeholders to remind editors and other media managers of the sacred duties they are tasked to perform by the constitution on behalf of the citizens.

“The town hall meeting will provide a platform for media stakeholders to undertake self-scrutiny and also begin a robust conversation on a framework for media regulation, which will not only have their buy-in but also advance the standard for media practice in Nigeria thereby reducing, if not eliminate, incidents of sub-standard and unprofessional reportage in the Nigerian media.

“Such robust conversations and hopefully, the eventual adoption of self-regulatory framework could also have a regional spin-off whereby countries within the region, and indeed Africa, could be encouraged to borrow a leaf from the Nigerian example, as was the case with the adoption of a Freedom of Information Act in Nigeria subsequently having a positive spin-off in Ghana,” the NGE added.

Those invited to the meeting, which will be followed by a two-day capacity building for 50 editors in the zone, are the Emir of Kano, traditional/religious leaders, leading pro-democracy/human rights activists in the zone, renowned scholars from the academic community, pro-media rights groups, students from different higher institutions, faith groups, and the media.

On the expected impact of the meeting and the capacity building workshop, the NGE said: “The NGE is hopeful that at the end of the project, a pool of editors will be mobilised to constantly projecting issue-based governance for the benefit of the Nigerian people in line with Section 22 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.”

