By Victoria Ojeme

The Economic Community of West African States has called for an extraordinary meeting of members over the latest military takeover of government in Burkina Faso.

The army yesterday ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore according to a statement read on state television, Radio Television du Burkina.

The country will return to constitutional order after a year-long transition, the statement signed by Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba said.

The government and parliament are dissolved, and all borders are closed, it said. ECOWAS said it regrets that despite calls by the regional and international community for calm and respect for constitutional legality, the situation in Burkina Faso is characterised by a military coup d’Etat.

ECOWAS said the resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was done under threat, intimidation and pressure from the military after two days of mutiny.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns this military coup d’Etat which is a major setback for democracy in Burkina Faso. An ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit will be held in the coming days to review the situation,” a late Tuesday night communique from the commission’s headquarters in Abuja said.