Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, at the Obafemi Awolowo University, yesterday, sought permission of its national leadership to embark on strike over the school management’s refusal to pay its earned allowance.

A resolution of the union issued after its meeting, which was signed by the branch Chairman, Dr. Adeola Egbedokun, stated that the union would embark on total indefinite strike, once it gets permission from the headquarters.

He said the January 7, 2022 ultimatum given the varsity management to pay the allowance to deserving ASUU members has failed, over the school’s stance to set up a committee to verify claims submitted by ASUU members.

The statement, titled: ‘Resolutions of the Congress held on Tuesday, 11th January, 2022 at 12noon’, reads: “Chairman briefed congress on the letters communicated to the University administration on 5th January 2022 and that no response was received until Monday 10th January 2022.

“Congress however noted and reiterated the following: That constitution of any committee to be set up by the University administration to “verify the correctness of all claims submitted by members of Academic Staff of the University as regards the Earned Academic Allowance”, should be rejected since there was no such instruction in the accompanying documents from the NUC on EAA Disbursement.

“That the ultimatum of Friday, January 7, 2022, given to the varsity administration to pay EAA into the accounts of all deserving members of ASUU OAU expired without concrete action (payment of member’s EAA) from University Administration.”

“That the actions of the administration and the Vice-Chancellor in particular, with regards to EAA disbursements, has always undermined the struggles of ASUU.

“After exhaustive deliberation, congress resolved as follows: That the Branch should embark on Total, Indefinite and Comprehensive Strike.

“That the Branch exco should commence the process of obtaining permission from the national Secretariat to embark on Total, Indefinite, and Comprehensive Strike”.