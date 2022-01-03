.

Towards sending a strong message to barons to quit the illegal/dangerous crime, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency confiscated cash, assets and drugs valued at N120bn from 11,341 traffickers and drug barons in 2021.

Mr Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, who made this known gave the number of traffickers and barons successfully prosecuted and jailed as 1,111 convicted out of the 11,341 traffickers arrested from January and November 2021.

Additionally, he said the drugs remand and counselling department counselled and rehabilitated 7,066 drug users.

His words, “Between January and November 2021, over 11,341 drug traffickers were arrested; 1,111 jailed and 7,066 drug users counselled and rehabilitated.

“A total of six drug barons were arrested with over N120bn in cash, assets and drugs seized from offenders within the same period.

Noting that “We won’t be able to capture the entire figures until January because several operations have been conducted after the last compilation in November”, he said, “The agency is focussed on taking the battle to drug traffickers and barons in the New Year to frustrate traffickers.

Continuing Babafemi said the agency had observed that patients could not access controlled drugs such as opioid medication has put machinery in motion to ensure improved access and appropriate use of controlled medicines in the country.

Recall that information contained in the NDLEA National Drug Control Master Plan, 2021-2025 showed that the agency in 2018 confiscated 124.864kg of cocaine; 273,249.087kg of cannabis; 270,084kg of methamphetamine, 59,617kg of heroin, 326,560kg of ephedrine, and 22,562kg of tramadol.

In 2019, the agency confiscated 112.996kg of cocaine; 602,654.500kg of cannabis; methamphetamine, 146.380kg; heroin, 23.894kg; ephedrine, 454.085kg and tramadol, 2,078.831kg.

Towards ensuring better access to controlled drugs by patients, the NDLEA master plan recommended an uninterrupted, yet monitored process that allows professionals to diagnose and dispense needed medication while ensuring that patients access-controlled medicines at the right time and place, and at affordable prices.

It would be recalled that the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa in December during a meeting with the Directors, Zonal Commanders, State, and Special Area Commanders in Abuja, charged officers and men of the anti-narcotic agency to make it difficult for drug barons, traffickers and cartels to operate in Nigeria in the year, 2022.

Warning that “Our Performance must not become a flash in the Pan”, Marwa told operatives of the agency not to allow the huge task of combating the drug menace slow down saying, “The figures of our Drug Supply Reduction activities have skyrocketed: 11, 340 arrests and 1,111 convictions in 11 months. These figures are balanced by equally impressive Drug Demand Reduction stats: 7,066 counselled and rehabilitated, all in our facilities”.

“During the 11 months, we have successfully mopped up over 3.3 million kilograms of assorted drugs; away from the streets of Nigeria; away from criminals, terrorists and bandits; away from our youths.

“This Awards and Commendations ceremony is an attestation that the leadership of NDLEA is keeping its side of the bargain, to motivate the NDLEA workforce as a means of getting the Agency out of the rot in which it was stuck for years. It was to this end that we instituted, among other measures, the Bi-monthly Best Performing Command Award, which after two editions was transformed into the Quarterly Awards.

“It cannot be gainsaid that the awards have not been successful. From all indications, our reward scheme has galvanized the NDLEA workforce as evidenced by our daily and weekly performance, which attracts national and international accolades.

“Just three weeks ago, at the ICPC 3rd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Nigeria, held on November 30, 2021, our officer was one of three distinguished Nigerians honoured by the President with the 2021 Public Service Integrity Award. That speaks volumes about the renewed work ethics within the Agency. With a sense of modesty, he deserves a pat on the back for the good work that earned him the national award.

“As for those hurdles that were the sources of stagnation and disenchantment, the leadership of NDLEA has dismantled most, if not all of them. We have made a case for a new salary structure; we have harmonized our rank structure and stagnated ranks through the promotion of 3,506 officers and men; we have re-jigged our welfare scheme and now have a functional insurance scheme; we paid burial entitlements to the families of officers lost in the line of duty.

“We have practically doubled our strength in terms of personnel in one year. We will be having barracks in the New Year. Thanks to Mr President. A whole lot of reforms are ongoing. We have not taken our hands off the plough. The management is working to cover lost grounds and restore the Agency’s parity with other similar government apparatus.

“We must as individuals and as a collective reflection on this positive development. And for those we are complimenting today, the awards, the recognition, should further motivate you to go the extra mile. In doing that, I urge you: do not trample upon discipline according to our creed; do not compromise your loyalty to the ideals and ethos of the Agency, and finally, constantly rededicate yourself to duty and attainment of organizational goals.

“We are doing our utmost to win this war against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances, both from a policy perspective (such as the launch of the National Drug Control Master Plan, NDCMP 2021-2025) and from a tactical perspective (like the gradual takeoff of War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, across the 36 states).

Vanguard News Nigeria