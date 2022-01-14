By Fortune Eromosele

The Lecturer of Federal University Ooye Ekiti, Nigeria has been honoured with a Global Golden Award as “the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Scholar of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The vibrant Lecturer has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society, according to a letter addressed to Dr Muyiwa Ajimuse by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society.

While conferring the awards on Dr. Muyiwa Ajimuse recently, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Dr. Muyiwa Ajimuse ’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, global golden frame of Five Star Award, Special Global Golden Award frame , a muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Dr. Muyiwa Ajimuse on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc, in USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation, Dr Muyiwa Ajimuse is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Dr. Muyiwa Ajimuse appreciated the World Grand President, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that she dedicated the honour to his family and Federal University Oye Ekiti, Nigeria which he is privileged to serve as a Lecturer . he also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of his Federal University Ooye Ekiti, Nigeria viz teaching, research and community service.