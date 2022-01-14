The Bursar and Lecturer of Cambridge College Ikeja, Nigeria has been honoured with a Golden Award as “the most Notable and Top Distinguished Education Stakeholder of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The vibrant – The Bursar and Lecturer has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society, according to a letter addressed to Dr Adesanya by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society.

While conferring the awards on Dr. Adesanya Esther Olaide recently, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Dr. Adesanya Esther Olaide ’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, golden frame of Five Star Award, Special Golden Award frame , a muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Dr. Adesanya Esther Olaide on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc, in USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation, Dr. Adesanya Esther Olaide is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Dr. Adesanya Esther Olaide appreciated the World Grand President and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

She stressed that she dedicated the honour to her family and of Cambridge College (Ikeja), Nigeria which she is privileged to serve as Bursar and Lecturer as well. She also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of her Cambridge College (Ikeja), viz teaching, research and community service.