By Gabriel Olawale

The Board of Governor’s of Dowen college has expressed readiness to enhance safeguarding, and monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school.

The Board said it is reviewing its policies with parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and adherence to best practices going forward.

They made this disclosure in a statement signed by Tomi Borisade and issued to newsmen on Thursday afternoon.

Borisade said that the school authority will not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions in the review process.

Tomi noted that the school is keen on ensuring that this type of situation never arises again.

The Board stated it would pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.

It stated that such would enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum even as the board has also decided to bring in external consultants to work with the management of the school over the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed.

The Governor’s also stated that the College has been working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and taken on board their guidance and suggestions with regard to various areas of improvement.

It promised to implement infrastructural changes to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises.

“We have worked on enhancing our safeguarding, monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school.

“We are reviewing our policies with our parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and best practices are adhered to going forward.

“As we review our processes, the school authority will not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions.

“We are keen on ensuring that this type of situation never arises again.

“The founding members of the Board of Governors including the Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr O. Olumide Phillips (PhD, FNSE, FNSChe, FAEng) who have worked tirelessly over the years to develop outstanding children both in and out of the school, have chosen to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.

“This will also enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum. Their good works cannot be allowed to go in vain and they are keen to ensure that Dowen College stands shoulder to shoulder with the best schools both in and out of the country.

“The Board of Governors has also decided to bring in external consultants to work with the management of the school over the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed.

“We have been working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and taken on board their guidance and suggestions with regard to various areas of improvement.

“We will implement infrastructural changes to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises.” It stated.

Meanwhile, The Board prayed that Sylvester’s soul rest in perfect peace and God grant the Oromoni family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, adding that his demise has left everyone of them at Dowen College deeply saddened.

Borisade said Dowen College Lagos has been able to build a strong exemplary educational institution with high moral values and a culture of enviable track record over the past 24 years.

“A few weeks ago, the school experienced the unfortunate loss of a promising young student Slyvester Oromoni. May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant the Oromoni family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We pray we will never experience such an unfortunate incident in our community again. Slyvester’s demise has left all of us at Dowen College deeply saddened.

“Over the past 24 years, Dowen College Lagos has been able to build a strong exemplary educational institution with high moral values and a culture of enviable track record.” It said.