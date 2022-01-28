The management of Dowen College has reacted to the report of the coroner inquest and further investigations from the Lagos state government which absolved Dowen College of any complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

In a press statement released yesterday, the school once again condoled with the Oromoni family over the sad death of Sylvester Oromoni and prayed God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

While acknowledging that the events of the past few weeks had taken its toll on the nation, the Dowen college authorities noted that it had addressed some of the issues and had put in place measures towards “enhancing our safeguarding, monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school.”

It also noted that parents, staff and students must adhere to all school guidelines and policies going forward and “vowed to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions.”

The school said it has taken on board the guidance and suggestions from the Lagos State Ministry of Education and would continue to work with the Parents Teachers Association to enable it perform its watchdog role.

The school management also revealed that the the Founding Members of the Board of Governors including the Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr O. Olumide Phillips have chosen to retire and handover to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision and values that has defined Dowen College.

Again, in order to ensure effective monitoring and hands-on approach to discipline, infrastructural changes have been made to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises.

“The Board of Governors has also decided to bring in external consultants to work with the management of the school over the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed” the statement also said.

The school authorities assured the general public that they are committed to fulfilling their responsibilities “with Gods’ help and everyone’s support”.