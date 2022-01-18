Ezinne Dora Kayode

Leading female football licensed agent, Ezinne Dora Kayode has won the Outstanding Female Football Agent of 2021 after a stellar year of positive contributions to the development of the game in the country.

The 11TH Diamond Special Recognition Awards Worldwide, 2021, Nigeria Edition, is an awards ceremony for both the celebrated and the never been celebrated, a night of pomp and glamour with loads of attractions and entertainment. The ceremony took place on 22nd December at the Monarch Event Centre, Ikate-Elegushi around Lekki/Epe Expressway in Lagos.

Dora Kayode, who doubles as the first female FA Licensed Football Agent in Nigeria, and a trained Lawyer, in her acceptance speech was quick to thank the organizers of the award for their professionalism in selecting the most deserving of the accolade and leaving no room for controversies.

READ ALSO:CBN escrow of DISCOs’ bank accounts saved sector from collapse — Experts

“It’s a pleasure to see so many great people here today. Thanks to Diamond Special for this honor and making it devoid of any scandal and much love to everyone who believed in me and still believing in me”, said Dora Kayode.

“To my family that have been with me always, I want to make history as a football agent. It is a big motivation seeing you all support and cheer me up always”, added Dora Kayode.

The Outstanding Female Football Agent, Dora Ezinne is the wife and manager of Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode, the former Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles, The Dream Team and Shaktar Donetsk striker who is currently on loan at Sivaspor of Turkish Super League.

Dora Kayode’s award didn’t come as a surprise to most people. It was a deserving prize for the role she played in helping her husband and other footballers who barely managed to cope off the pitch because of the encumbrances caused by contractual agreements.

“As a Lawyer, I decided to study the rule of football and combine it with fundamental human rights to ensure that my clients get the better of any contract”, added Dora Kayode..

“I helped free Kayode from the bondage of slave contracts, which remains the bane of most African players. Unfortunately for footballers, most of them are not really enlightened, and I am sorry to say this. They need people who can tell them the truth, educate them on their rights. And I’m always ready to do this.” She added.

The Federal Government Girls’ College, Umuahia and the Law degree holder from Madonna University Okija in Anambra state has been able to use her deep understanding of human rights and requisite qualifications as FA Licensed Football Agent to enlighten more African footballers on the nitty-gritty of contractual agreement.

Today, the Outstanding Female Football Agent of 2021 winner, is at the course of matching up with the likes of Colleen Howe, Lonnie Murray and the British football agent, Rachel Anderson who represented Julian Dicks, Michael Hughes and more than forty football players over her career as a female football agent.

For the records, aside from being a football agent, Dora Kayode is a real estate developer who has developed and invested in a lot of properties in Lagos and beyond. Knowing that her husband, Olarenwaju Kayode of course, won’t play football forever, she ventured into the real estate industry as a means to earn passive income and set aside funds for retirement.

Dora Kayode’s area of focus in real estate includes everything from residential properties to investment trusts (REITs) to commercial real estate (office buildings, hotels, shopping centers) and conservation lands.

In recent interview with journalists, the 11th Diamond Special Recognition Awards 2021 winner acknowledged that managing her husband doesn’t give her the needed time to attend to her real estate business fully. But she’s optimistic of going full-time when his husband retires.