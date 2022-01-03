Nollywood actor, screenwriter Don Charles Amala Mmaduka, popularly known as Pitakwa has recently bagged a mouth-watering endorsement deal with a building firm, Crystal Dave Marble And Granite Company.

The thespian and graduate of Geology from the famed Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has successfully carved a niche for himself in the crowded Nigerian movie industry.

Like Chinwetalu Agu, Pitakwa’s synonymous catchphrase “I Don Mark Your Face” has become a popular slogan amongst movie lovers in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

He has been dubbed by many, including his colleagues as a decorated actor who interprets his scripts and plays his roles with so much precision, accuracy and finesse.

Reacting to the appointment, the dogged actor who is signed in an epoch five-year deal, in a post on his Instagram page (Pitakwa1), said: “No better way to end the year. Thank you Crystaldavemable for the trust and belief. Big thanks to God Almighty. Maximum appreciation to the “I Don Mark Your Face” fans, worldwide.”

The new deal is following a previous engagement with the biggest real estate company in Eastern Nigeria – Analands Real Estate which got him on large billboards across the region.

He also expended his cinematography business, P-STUDIOS, to Awka, Anambra State.

Pitakwa, no doubt, had a successful year and already kicked off the new year on a high pedestal, earning rewards for his efforts in the movie industry and romping his name among celebrated public figures in Nigeria.