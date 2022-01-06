By Fortune Eromosele

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji Nigeria, Professor Emmanuel Adedayo Fasaki, has been honoured with a Golden Award as “the most Notable and Top Distinguished Rector of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The vibrant Rector has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society in a letter addressed to him by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society.

While conferring the awards on Professor Emmanuel Adedayo Fasaki recently, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashir Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Professor Emmanuel Adedayo Fasaki ’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, a golden frame, a muffler, a golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Prof. Fasaki on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc, in the USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government-regulated universities worldwide and online operation Prof. Prof Fasaki is a shining example of diligence, excellence, and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Prof. Fasaki appreciated the Grand President and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he considered the honour that of Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji, which he is privileged to serve as pioneer Rector.

He also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of his Polytechnic viz teaching, research, and community service.