By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

There have been divergent views at the El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, Borno state over the alleged slaughter of an 11 years old Jibrin Sadi Mato who is a pupil of the renowned Islamic College.

This is even last Monday, Aisha Umar, a female Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Borno State, has been reported dead after allegedly being raped by an official of an International Non-Governmental Organisation.

On the latest college incident, unconfirmed reports alleged that a student at SS2 class, who is the son of a prominent Borno Stakeholder (names withheld) committed the dastardly act, as he used a razor blade to sever the neck of the victims, injuring most of his arteries nerves and trachea.

While other reports claimed that, Mato fell down from one of the staircases, and was injured by pieces of substances suspected to be broken bottles.

Also Read:

Herdsmen crisis: Benue producing generation of illiterate children, Govt cries out

Although investigation revealed that the incident took place on 5th January this year, other reports said, the incident took place on 16th January, as the school management struggled to keep it secret.

The victim who was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), is laying in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

Some concerned social media users, who took to their platforms condemned the act, even as they said, the perpetrator, who was said to be indoctrinated on psychotropic substances, was subsequently arrested and handed over to Police for further investigations.

The Social Media Users also insisted that the school which is located along the busy Kano-Maiduguri highway at Bulumkutu ward of the Metropolis be closed down and culprits be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Jibrin Sadi Mato was slaughtered by a senior student and the school is trying to cover up the truth because the perpetrator is a child of a highly placed individual.

“The victim is still at ICU of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital lying lifeless.

“#Arrest the principal of El-Kanemi Maiduguri and his killer Student. Justice! Justice!! Justice!!.” Said one of the concerned social media users who posted on his platform.

The Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of UMTH, Professor Mala Sandabe while speaking to Journalists in his office, confirmed that the institution had in receipt of the victim, and is responding to treatment.

“Yes, UMTH had in receipt of the victim and is responding to treatment.

“From the initial history we got, the victim felt on broken glasses, but the wound did not correspond with the history due to its clear nature.

“We are hopeful that the victims will be discharged in the next 10 days.” Professor Sandabe stated.

Our Correspondent also gathered that the victim, was a son of Late Justice Sadi Mato, of Federal High Court, Kano State. His Mother, Hajiya Aisha, later married, a Director with Yobe State Government ( name withheld).

A family member of the victim, who chose to be anonymous, appealed to Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, the Police, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), Legal Aid Council and other reputable organisations and individuals to seek redress, as a condition of their son remained critical at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Education, Engr Lawan Wakilbe while reacting to the development said, his ministry will soon set up a committee to investigate the matter.

He confirmed that the culprits have been arrested and are in police custody. Adding that, Government will follow the case to its logical conclusion.

Vanguard News Nigeria