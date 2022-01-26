.

By Juliet Umeh

The foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator, Inlaks in partnership with Temenos, a banking software company, has deployed the T24 Transact and Payment Hub for the Bank of Kigali in Rwanda in the bank’s quest to accelerate digital transformation in the region.

The implementation will support the Bank of Kigali’s operations while enabling the institution to dominate by providing customers with market-leading services through enhanced functionality and digital channels.

The transformation will also enable the usage of enhanced digital products for multiple projects brought on by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on banking operations.

Inlaks’ CEO, African Operations, Kyari Bukar, said: “We are elated to be a partner of choice in the digital transformation story of the innovative Bank of Kigali, Rwanda via Temenos, our partner for over 20 years.

“We have built our expertise and reputation, becoming the number one integrator of information technology solutions to our clients to provide a better and more seamless service for their teeming customers in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology. Kigali is a key growth market and Inlaks is fully committed to working as a trusted partner with the bank now and into the future”.

Also, Executive Director for Inlaks Financial Business Unit, Femi Muraino: said the Bank of Kigali will benefit immensely from the implementation as the automation of its banking processes will strengthen more effectively the performance of its core banking system.

Commending the move, Chief Executive Officer at the Bank of Kigali, Dr. Diane Karusisi said that the development by the Inlaks team is in line with the bank’s drive for digital transformation for optimal customer satisfaction.

She said: “We are proud to be associated with Inlaks as our implementer of choice and commend our staff for their hard work in ensuring this go-live went as planned within a short time frame. Our goal is to innovate and deploy products that will improve our services to our customers while advancing the cause for continuous digitisation of the East African banking sector”.

Vanguard News Nigeria