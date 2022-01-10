By Juliet Umeh

In a bid to reach out to a wide range of prospective clients who have had difficulties in selling their Bitcoins, a Nigerian prankster and comedian, Zion Ubani, popularly known as Zfancy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with a web-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Vintage Confluence LLC.

Zfancy is a content creator, actor, director, video editor and influencer.

He has over 600, 000 followers on Instagram, among other social media platforms.

The MoU will see him air the company through a digital media campaign on his social media platforms for a period of one month.

Speaking on the deal, the prankster said, “From my personal dealings with the Vintage Confluence CEO, Mr Precious Aire, the company is well organized and equipped with professionals.

“I confirmed from a trusted friend whom I have known for a while and he reassured me that I am in safe hands dealing with Vintage Confluence LLC.”

Also, Aire said his company’s decision to engage an influencer in a digital media campaign was the right decision in the right direction and also for endorsement.

He noted that his company’s Bitcoin purchase transaction system offers seamless trades taking just 10 to 30 minutes every 24 hours a week in regular circumstances, hence the need to reach out to a wide range of prospective clients who have had difficulties in selling their Bitcoins with a hitch-free transaction.

He said: “No other platform offers a mix of security with convenience, transparency, trust, honesty and customer service like Vintage Confluence does.

“We have devoted to the constant evolution of the company by listening to our users and enhancing its product mix to satisfy their requirements.”

“The core mission is to provide traders with the most comprehensive Web-based trading platform available with no hassle or verification, providing thousands of satisfied customers with the right rates, at the right place, and at the right time.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience in building a long-term relationship with both existing and prospective clients.”

While also highlighting other unique services of the company, the Vintage Confluence chief said, “Every day, thousands of users around the world use Vintage Confluence LLC, and they are our best advertisers.

“We accept minimum trade of $1000 USD worth of Bitcoin and our customers have no need to wait two to three working days to receive their money. We offer immediate payment into a customer’s bank account,” the company CEO said.