Contrary to the media hype of the impending visit of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, to Ilesa to join Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to unveil a digital centre, the minister stayed away from the event.

Our reporter who covered the event on Friday observed that the attendance at the event was also poor.

Sources claimed the Aregbesola camp had intended to use the event to launch the governorship bid of former Osun Speaker, Najeem Salam.

Although no reason was given for the minister’s absence, sources disclosed that it may not be unconnected with the perceived alleged posture of the interior minister, whom sources say had wanted to use the Ilesa event to launch himself back to reckoning politically in the state.

“I read in the papers that the two ministers will be coming to Ilesa today. So, some of us came here not because we love Ogbeni but to see if he is able to pull the crowd he normally pulled when he was here.

“As you can see, where is the crowd? I am sure some persons may have advised Pantami not to allow himself to be used by Ogbeni. The man is fighting a lost battle. The earlier he realizes that the better for him and his followers,” the source added.