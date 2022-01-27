BY Victoria Ojeme

Government of United Kingdom yesterday said it set to strengthening its age-long relationship with the government of Nigeria for development, through its Diaspora.

Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Gill Atkinson and the Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Mr. Jonathan Bacon

This was stated when the Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Gill Atkinson and the Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Mr. Jonathan Bacon paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

The Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the rich list of Nigerians in the UK, performing excellently in various fields of endeavours.

She spoke that one key mission is to harness potentials and resources between the two countries to cause even development and promote people-to-people contacts.

Receiving the UK delegation, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed her interest in working hand-in-hand with the British High Commission in Abuja to create a win-win situation for the UK and Nigeria.