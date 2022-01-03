Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora, OID, has expressed deepest condolences on the passage of royal fathers in Oyo State.

OID also commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the entire state and families of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso I); Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi (Ajagungbade III) and Oba Abdul-Azeez Adeoye Adewuyi, Aribiyan II, (Gbadewolu I), the Asigangan of Igangan land who joined their ancestors.

According to a release by the group spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, “the royal fathers are part of an extraordinary generation and their glorious transition due to old age is an entrance to glory to be with God Almighty.”

He noted that the monarchs’ reigns were significant in the areas of socio-economic development, peaceful co-existence and their commitment to the betterment of the people of Oyo State was unfaltering.

He said: “Their immense wisdom and wise counsel brought distinction and integrity to traditional institutions in Oyo State and country at large. Oyo State and Nigeria will profoundly miss our exemplar of monarchs whose unwavering services and dignified presence will be remembered for a very long time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; traditional council, the royal family, and entire people of the state during this trying time.

“May God comfort their families, state government, and the good people of Oyo State on the irreplaceable loss of the iconic royal fathers. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”