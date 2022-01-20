By Dirisu Yakubu

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for continuous dialogue as a way of building national consensus.

Sultan stated this in Abuja at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue which featured the theme, “2023: The Politics, Economy and Insecurity.”

His words: “I am one of those who so much believe in dialogue and I believe there cannot be too many sessions not only in this country but across the world.

“Let us close ranks and come together to see what we can do to move this country forward in peace and prosperity.”