By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Defence headquarters on Thursday warned state governors and other politicians to desist from wearing and using military uniforms as campaign strategies to woo voters for elective offices noting that they risk prosecution

A statement in this regard by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Air Commodore WAP Maigida said the action of the politicians is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians to wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

The statement reads, “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has noticed with dismay that some politicians have formed the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters.

“The campaign posters of some Governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states.

“This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

“It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.

“Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth.

“Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution.”

Vanguard News Nigeria