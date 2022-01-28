Canada based Nigerian, Dewunmi Yemi has announced a free webinar to provide Nigerians and largely Africans with the knowledge needed to relocate to Canada permanently.

The webinar would be revealing the surest pathway to travel in and out of Canada without writing the IELTS exam or paying exuberant fee to Travel agents.

Yemi explained his motivation to hold the webinar in a statement to the press noting that the initiative was purely born out of the need to guide Africans seeking to study and reside in Canada after his bitter experiences with travel agents.

He said, “This free live training was initiated to help African youths relocate to Canada all by themselves without engaging the service of any travel agent while educating them on how to legitimately bypass writing the IELTS exam, and secure funding for their studies.

” A lot of people have been getting it wrong when it comes to relocating to Canada. There is a lot of false information here and there which some have believed and used on their application and have earned a 5-year ban.

“My experience with fake travel agents left a very bitter taste in my mouth and it almost earned me a five-year ban from Canada. Losing millions of naira at different times to these agents is a sad tale I don’t love to talk about. These experiences made me vow to do all within my capabilities to see that a lot of people are saved from going through the same thing I have been through.

“That is why I am organizing a free webinar to teach people on how to successfully relocate to Canada either as a single applicant or as a family.”

Yemi who relocated to Canada with his family some years ago added that the need for youths to have the correct travel knowledge and information cannot be delayed, given the sad realities of the damage done by unemployment.

“Job opportunities are scarce in Nigeria, a country of 200 million inhabitants where two-thirds of the people aged 15 to 34 are either employed or under-employed. If you can’t get a job locally, there are international opportunities,” he said.

“The economy of Canada is a thriving one and it is ranked the best place to live in the world with a high-quality life, the market job in the country is expanding more than ever. This is a country where you can become whatever you desire as the opportunities are limitless, this is a country where you would want your kids to grow up, and be the best version of themselves. I am a firm believer in why relocating to Canada is the right move for anyone who wants a better life either alone or as a family,” Yemi added.

Shedding more insights on the free webinar, the Canada based Nigerian said “Participants at the webinar session will be enlightened on the various ways to secure accommodation without falling prey to the hands of scammers, how to relocate alone or with family members and eventually become a permanent citizen in Canada.

“Relocating to Canada isn’t as difficult as many assume it to be, you only need to learn the right process and have someone hold you by the hand to show you how to go about it, and this is what Dewunmi Yemi does and stands for.”

Dewunmi Yemi popularly known as DY is a migration expert with practical teachings on Canadian immigration. He secured two fully-funded scholarships in Canada from his home country and is now dedicated to helping others achieve the same dream.

His free webinar holds daily at www.scholarshiptocanada.com.