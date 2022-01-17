By Shina Abubakar – Osgogbo

A woman, who recently gave birth to triplets, Abdullateef Amina, 25, has pleaded with Osun State government to assist her in off-setting her hospital bill and upkeep of the children.

Aminat, it was gathered, gave birth to the three male children last week at Cottage Hospital, a public facility in Ede recently, but could not return home due to her inability to offset the hospital bill.

According to sources in the hospital, the nursing mother was delivered of the triplets January 11, 2022 while her husband was remanded in correctional custody sometimes last year.

Speaking with newsmen in Ede, yesterday, Aminat sought government and philanthropists’ help towards securing her husband’s release and offsetting the hospital bill.

She said: “They (the triplets) are my first children. I am appealing to Nigerians to help me. I want my husband to come out so that I can be happy. He has been in detention since May 13, 2021. My parents and my siblings have been helping me all the while.”

Also, while pleading for government assistance towards taking care of the children, her sister-in-law, Akinloye Jelifat, said the babies’ items bought were made possible by some persons that donated money to their mother.

Her husband, Akinloye Qowiyu, is in Ilesa correctional centre. He was a vigilante member and was remanded because he was involved in a fight.

She said: “For the children, we bought some goods from the money we are able to gather and the gesture extended to us by philanthropist.

“Now, we are told to buy food for the babies, but we have not been able to afford it because the hospital bills have not been paid. We seek government help to take care of the children.”

