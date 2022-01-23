By Ishola Balogun

Sassy actress Destiny Etiko has bagged her first endorsement in the year as she became the face of Besense sanitary pad and Lebrace baby diapers, products of Goonite Hygiene, a manufacturing company based in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

At the unveiling ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, recently, the Managing Director of the company, John Jiang said the actress was chosen as the brand ambassador because she always strives for perfection as well as her taste for quality.

Jiang stated that the company made the right choice to match with the quality products for revered Nigerian ladies and precious babies and families across the country.

“With this star actress who has a taste for quality, we are sure this will impact positively on the growth of the products”, he said.

According to Jiang, “the Besense Sanitary pads (coined from Be Sensible) comes with a large absorbency core, tender soft surface, with natural mint flavor which removes offensive odors, keeping you fresh and dry all day. Lebrace which was coined from ‘Let’s embrace’ is another quality baby diaper which comes with fluffy surface to provide gentle care, strong elastic waist fitting and large absorbency properties to prevent any leakage and ensure all night dryness. Lebrace is the choice of mothers who truly care,” he said.

Destiny Etiko expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the company’s brands, adding that she will ensure the brands are well represented across the country.

She said “It was an amazing trip to Goonite Hygiene’s advanced factory earlier in the week. Goonite Hygiene is a reputable company that enjoys a good reputation and recognition of their quality products. It’s always meaningful to present good products to my beloved fans and followers, I appeal to all of our like-minded friends to trust and use Goonite’s products; Besense sanitary pads and Lebrace baby diapers. I am proud of Besense, because with Besense Sanitary pads, we are free to dance, with Besense, women and girls can make sense”.